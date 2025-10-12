A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines
Manman Dejeto / AP
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded off the coast of the Philippines.
This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, News.Az reports.
According to his data, the epicenter was located 63 km southwest of the city of Ormoc. The epicenter was located at a depth of 35 km.
There were no reports of casualties or damage.