A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded off the coast of the Philippines.

This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, News.Az reports.

According to his data, the epicenter was located 63 km southwest of the city of Ormoc. The epicenter was located at a depth of 35 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

