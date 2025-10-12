Yandex metrika counter

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines

  • World
  • Share
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines
Manman Dejeto / AP

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded off the coast of the Philippines.

This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, News.Az reports.

According to his data, the epicenter was located 63 km southwest of the city of Ormoc. The epicenter was located at a depth of 35 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      