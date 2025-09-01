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Petrochemical
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In a direct challenge to American "long-arm jurisdiction," China has invoked its "Blocking Rules" for the first time, ordering domestic companies to disregard US sanctions placed on five Chinese oil refineries.03 May 2026-17:57
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Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has halted its petrochemical exports "until further notice" to prioritize domestic supply, which was disrupted by US-Israeli strikes between February 28 and April 8.15 Apr 2026-23:29
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Airstrikes have struck Iran’s biggest aluminum producer and its largest petrochemical facility, according to Iranian state media.08 Apr 2026-01:34
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Hengyi Industries will continue its investment in phase two by expanding the petrochemical refinery in Brunei with an investment value of 5 billion U.S. dollars, a Brunei government minister said on Saturday.14 Mar 2026-21:33
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Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, a major Chinese refiner backed by Saudi Aramco, is shutting down a 200,000-barrel-per-day crude processing unit as it advances maintenance work amid tightening global oil supplies linked to the Middle East conflict.03 Mar 2026-13:20
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Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Stavrolen petrochemical plant in Russia’s Stavropol Krai overnight, triggering a fire at one of the country’s key industrial facilities.23 Dec 2025-09:59
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