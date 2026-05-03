China orders companies to ignore US sanctions on oil refineries

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In a direct challenge to American "long-arm jurisdiction," China has invoked its "Blocking Rules" for the first time, ordering domestic companies to disregard US sanctions placed on five Chinese oil refineries.

The US Treasury recently sanctioned these independent "teapot" refineries—Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery, Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group, Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group, Shandong Shengxing Chemical, and Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical—on allegations of trading in Iranian fuel, News.Az reports, citing South China Morning Post.

Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce stated that the American actions violate international law and interfere with legitimate trade between sovereign nations.

This move marks a significant shift in China’s strategy to counter foreign legal pressures, effectively prohibiting compliance with the US restrictions within Chinese territory. Analysts suggest this bold application of the blocking mechanism could severely complicate future US sanctions enforcement as tensions between the two powers continue to rise ahead of a mid-May summit.

News.Az