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Hollywood’s hidden intellectuals: Celebrities with surprising college degrees
While the bright lights of Hollywood often suggest a singular focus on fame, many of the world’s most recognizable stars built impressive academic foundations long before they stepped onto a film set.
17 Apr 2026-17:03
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