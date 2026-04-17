Hollywood’s hidden intellectuals: Celebrities with surprising college degrees

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While the bright lights of Hollywood often suggest a singular focus on fame, many of the world’s most recognizable stars built impressive academic foundations long before they stepped onto a film set.

From Ivy League honors to doctorates in complex sciences, several A-listers possess qualifications that extend far beyond their acting resumes, proving that their off-screen intellect is just as formidable as their on-screen talent, News.Az reports, citing Times of India.

Academic powerhouses in the spotlight

Among the most notable is Mayim Bialik, who is well-known for playing a neuroscientist on The Big Bang Theory. In a classic case of life imitating art, Bialik actually holds a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA. Similarly, Ken Jeong, famous for his comedic roles in The Hangover and Community, is a licensed physician with a medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Even action star Dolph Lundgren holds a Master’s degree in chemical engineering and was awarded a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to MIT before choosing a career in cinema.

Literary and social science scholars

The arts and humanities are also well-represented among the elite. Natalie Portman famously skipped the premiere of Star Wars: Episode I to study for her high school exams and later graduated from Harvard University with a degree in psychology. Joining her in the Ivy League ranks is Emma Watson, who balanced the global fame of the Harry Potter franchise with her studies at Brown University, where she earned a degree in English Literature. John Legend also took a literary route, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania before a stint as a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group.

Unexpected specialized fields

Some celebrities pursued paths that seem entirely disconnected from the entertainment industry. Cole Sprouse, for example, graduated from New York University with a degree in archaeology, specializing in geographic information systems and satellite imaging.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson holds a law degree from the University of New South Wales, a qualification that she has noted helps her navigate the complex legalities of Hollywood contracts. These diverse backgrounds highlight a growing trend of "multihyphenate" stars who value education as much as their artistic pursuits, ensuring they have robust careers both in front of and behind the camera.

News.Az