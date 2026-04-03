- News
- Plane Attack
Tag:
Plane Attack
-
The U.S. revealed on Wednesday that criminal charges against Cuba's former leader Raúl Castro are linked to a fatal plane crash off the coast of Florida over 30 years ago.20 May 2026-23:34
-
-
Four crew members safely ejected after two US Navy EA-18G Growler jets collided during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The aircraft, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, were performing an aerial demonstration when the collision occurred.18 May 2026-08:54
-
-
Iran downed a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).03 Apr 2026-23:46
-