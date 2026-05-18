Dramatic midair collision at Idaho air show ends without fatalities - VIDEO

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Four crew members safely ejected after two US Navy EA-18G Growler jets collided during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The aircraft, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, were performing an aerial demonstration when the collision occurred.

Officials said all crew members were in stable condition and no other injuries were reported. The base was immediately locked down following the crash and the remainder of the air show was canceled, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Herald.

Videos recorded by spectators showed the two aircraft appearing to make contact before spinning together in the air as all four crew members ejected and parachutes opened above the crash site.

The planes later crashed to the ground together and exploded on impact near the base, located about 80 kilometers south of Boise. Witness Shane Ogden said he was filming the jets when the collision happened and initially thought the aircraft would separate before they began falling together.

The US Navy confirmed the crash is under investigation. Aviation safety experts said it was unusual that all crew members managed to eject safely during a midair collision. Former National Transportation Safety Board investigator Jeff Guzzetti suggested the incident may have resulted from a formation flying error rather than a mechanical malfunction.

The National Weather Service reported good visibility and winds gusting up to 47 kilometers per hour at the time of the crash.

The Gunfighter Skies air show marked the first event at the base since 2018. Organizers said the festival celebrated aviation history and modern military aviation, with the US Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron serving as the main attraction.

Aviation experts noted that air show flying allows very little room for error despite being performed by highly experienced pilots. The air show industry in the United States has also worked to improve safety standards over recent decades, significantly reducing fatalities at such events.

Investigators are expected to gather information directly from the surviving crews as the Navy continues examining the circumstances behind the collision.

News.Az