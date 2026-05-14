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Plaza Hotel
Tag:
Plaza Hotel
Bernadette Peters to perform at New 42 gala at Plaza Hotel
Broadway legend Bernadette Peters is set to take center stage at the 2026 New 42 Gala, joining an all-star lineup for a major celebration of New York’s performing arts community.
14 May 2026-11:30
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