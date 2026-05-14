Bernadette Peters to perform at New 42 gala at Plaza Hotel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters is set to take center stage at the 2026 New 42 Gala, joining an all-star lineup for a major celebration of New York’s performing arts community.

The event will take place on Monday, June 1, 2026, at The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. The evening marks the 35th anniversary of New 42, a key institution supporting theater development, education, and creative programming across New York City, News.Az reports, citing Art Threat.

The gala will open with a cocktail reception at 6:00 PM, followed by dinner and a live program at 7:00 PM. Alongside Peters, the night will feature performances and hosting duties from Cheyenne Jackson, with acclaimed director and choreographer Warren Carlyle overseeing the evening’s artistic direction.

The celebration will also honor three influential figures in the organization’s history. Tony Award winner André De Shields will receive the New 42 Ovation Award, while longtime artistic leader Mary Rose Lloyd will be recognized with the New Victory Arts Award for decades of creative leadership. Arts advocate Sarah Long will be presented with the Marian Heiskell Award for her continued dedication to the organization’s mission.

Held in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, the gala is both a fundraiser and a showcase of New 42’s long-standing impact on the theater world. Its programs, including the New Victory Theater and New 42 Studios, continue to support emerging artists and expand access to live performance experiences.

With a lineup that blends Broadway royalty, celebrated performers, and influential arts leaders, the 2026 New 42 Gala is expected to be one of the standout cultural events of the season, celebrating both the organization’s legacy and its future in New York’s evolving theater scene.

News.Az