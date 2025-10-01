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Plead Guilty
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Nearly one year after one of the most shocking acts of political violence in recent American history, the man accused of assassinating a top Minnesota lawmaker and her husband has pleaded guilty to federal charges.12 Jun 2026-04:00
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Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of the four sons of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is set to plead guilty next week in a US federal court, according to newly released court documents. He had initially pleaded not guilty after being arrested in Texas in July 2024.29 Nov 2025-10:59
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