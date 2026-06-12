US Justice Department sues Virginia over mask ban
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued the state of Virginia over what it described as the state's "unconstitutional attempt to regulate" federal agents by banning masks for law enforcement.
The department alleges that Virginia's ban threatens the safety of federal officers, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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"Virginia’s anti-law enforcement policies regulate the federal government and are designed to create risk for our agents. These laws cannot stand," acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.
Spokespeople for Virginia's governor and attorney general did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The bill restricting law enforcement from wearing facial coverings was signed into law by the state's governor, Abigail Spanberger, last month.
Other states, including California and New York, have also moved to impose similar restrictions.
By Faig Mahmudov