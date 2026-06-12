US Justice Department sues Virginia over mask ban

US Justice Department sues Virginia over mask ban

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The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued the ​state of Virginia over ‌what it described as the state's "unconstitutional attempt to regulate" federal agents ​by banning masks for law ​enforcement.

The department alleges that Virginia's ⁠ban threatens the safety ​of federal officers, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

"Virginia’s anti-law enforcement policies ​regulate the federal government and are designed to create risk for our ​agents. These laws cannot ​stand," acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche ‌said ⁠in a statement.

Spokespeople for Virginia's governor and attorney general did not immediately respond to requests ​for ​comment.

The bill ⁠restricting law enforcement from wearing facial coverings ​was signed into law ​by ⁠the state's governor, Abigail Spanberger, last month.

Other states, including California and New ⁠York, ​have also moved to ​impose similar restrictions.

News.Az