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Power Crisis
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Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, announced that her government is in discussions with two major companies to tackle the country's power crisis, following recent diplomatic talks with the United States.20 Apr 2026-21:24
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A fire broke out at the Ñico López oil refinery in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, but was quickly brought under control amid the country’s worsening fuel crisis.14 Feb 2026-09:31
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Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country's energy sector has suffered enormous losses. This has created a serious threat not only to the stability of Ukraine's energy supply but also to the entire region as a whole.18 Jun 2024-06:00
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