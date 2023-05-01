News.az
Tag:
Press Council
Russia intensifies media use to influence foreign policy: Azerbaijan Press Council
12 Jul 2025-12:25
Int'l conference on "Media and communication studies in the digital age" begins in Baku
15 May 2025-12:12
Azerbaijan’s Press Council applauds local media’s professionalism in coverage of electoral process
08 Feb 2024-13:11
Azerbaijan Press Council to set up hotline on presidential election day
11 Jan 2024-11:10
Press Council strongly condemns French media’s slander campaign against Azerbaijani journalists
13 Dec 2023-07:36
It is unacceptable for France to involve world media in anti-Azerbaijan propaganda – Press Council statement
14 Nov 2023-18:15
Press Council, Media Development Agency discuss development of regional media
25 Oct 2023-16:03
Azerbaijan Press Council issues address to President Ilham Aliyev
14 Oct 2023-05:34
BBC must stop promoting Armenian separatism - Azerbaijan Press Council
03 Sep 2023-09:11
Shusha Global Media Forum becoming reliable platform for in-depth discussion of media issues around the world: Press Council
25 Jul 2023-05:38
