Azerbaijan Press Council to set up hotline on presidential election day

The Azerbaijan Press Council will set up a hotline on election day, the Council’s chairman, Rashad Majid, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting on the possibilities of equal election campaigning and the basics of the activities of media entities in the upcoming early presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to the chairman, Azerbaijani media have great experience in election-related aspects.

“New principles of national ideologies should be developed. A great burden falls on the shoulders of our press as well. I express my gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who recently highly appreciated the hard work of journalists. Media, as in previous years, will play an important role in the history of our nation. There is a long-standing cooperation between the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Press Council,” he said.

He emphasized that the media will take part in the election scheduled for February 7 with great responsibility, playing a significant role in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

“It is undeniable that some candidates will be compromised on social media. The professional media should take a stand in such cases. The establishment of a hotline in the Press Council on the day of the election, as well as the observation of council members at various polling stations, will be carried out during this election as well. After some time, February 7 will be one of the most beautiful celebrations of our nation. Let the whole world see that the Azerbaijani people are not indifferent to the election process,” the Press Council chairman added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

News.Az