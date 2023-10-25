Press Council, Media Development Agency discuss development of regional media

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 24, members of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Press Council held a meeting with Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and other executives of the Agency.

Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid touched upon the important aspects of contacts between the Council’s representatives and the MEDIA’s executives in terms of exchanging views about the processes in the field of media in the country and expressed his satisfaction that such meetings are regularly held, MEDIA told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of regional media in the country and the prospects for its development.

Ahmad Ismayilov said that the Agency he leads organized meetings with media representatives in the country’s Guba and Lankaran regions. The main purpose of such regular meetings is to conduct a diagnostic assessment of the media environment in the country’s regions and take steps towards the development of this field.

During the meeting, members of the Press Council’s Board voiced their proposals, and their questions were answered.

On October 12, 2022, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Press Council signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document envisages establishing effective and productive relations between the Media Development Agency and the Press Council for the implementation of joint projects, ensuring transparency in the media environment, increasing the professionalism of journalists and media literacy of the society, stimulating the processes in the application of the rules of ethical conduct and coordinating other necessary activities.

News.Az