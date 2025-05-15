Int'l conference on "Media and communication studies in the digital age" begins in Baku

The three-day conference aims to open a discussion on the human, social, political, and cultural reflections of the transformation in the production and consumption processes of media with digitalization, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The first day of the conference will hear 48 reports in 7 sections on the topics such as “Media and Society in the Digital Age”, “Artificial Intelligence, Media and Society”, “Media and Communication Research in the Digital Age”, “Advertising and Marketing in the Digital Age”, “History of Journalism”, “Artificial Intelligence, Media and Visual Culture”, “Digital Transformation and Media”.

About 300 articles and 100 theses were submitted to the conference. The event is scheduled to hold 19 live and about 24 online panel discussions across various aspects of the media.

The “National Press History Auditorium” will be opened at the Faculty of Journalism of BSU, a special issue of the “Baku University” newspaper and the newly established “Media Problems” magazine by the faculty, will also be presented within the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.