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Tag:
Project Freedom
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President Donald Trump announced the launch of Project Freedom, an operation intended to rescue approximately 23,000 civilians from 87 countries who are reportedly stranded and abandoned in the Persian Gulf by the Iranian regime.06 May 2026-23:12
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The US Navy has deployed two guided-missile destroyers into the Persian Gulf to break a two-month Iranian blockade, facilitating the transit of two US merchant ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.04 May 2026-20:00
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