Saudi Arabia halts US use of its military bases, airspace: Report

Saudi Arabia halts US use of its military bases, airspace: Report

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Saudi Arabia refused to support Washington’s Operation Project Freedom, aimed at helping ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, after the US failed to notify Riyadh in advance of the initiative, according to US officials, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

According to the officials, US President Donald Trump surprised Gulf allies by announcing Project Freedom on social media, which reportedly angered Saudi leadership.

In response, Saudi Arabia informed Washington that it would not allow the US military to fly aircraft from Prince Sultan Airbase or to use Saudi airspace for the operation.

The report added that a phone call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not resolve the dispute, forcing the US president to pause Project Freedom.

NBC News, citing the officials, said the disagreement led to the suspension of the initiative.

On May 5, Trump announced that the US had decided to temporarily suspend Project Freedom “for a short period of time” to see whether an agreement to resolve the conflict “can be finalized and signed.”

News.Az