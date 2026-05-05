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South Korea weighs joining Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’

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South Korea weighs joining Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’
Source: Getty Images

South Korea’s presidential office is investigating whether the country can participate in US President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom” in the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Trump recently announced a new military operation to “guide” ships out of the key waterway.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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