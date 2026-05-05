South Korea weighs joining Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’
- 05 May 2026 11:24
- 05 May 2026 11:26
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South Korea’s presidential office is investigating whether the country can participate in US President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom” in the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Trump recently announced a new military operation to “guide” ships out of the key waterway.
By Nijat Babayev