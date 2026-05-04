US Navy challenges Iranian blockade as "Project Freedom" begins

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The US Navy has deployed two guided-missile destroyers into the Persian Gulf to break a two-month Iranian blockade, facilitating the transit of two US merchant ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed these movements as part of President Donald Trump's "Project Freedom," an operation involving 15,000 personnel and over 100 aircraft aimed at rescuing stranded commercial vessels and enforcing a counter-blockade on Iranian ports, News.Az reports, citing News.rthk.hk.

While US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed "absolute control" over the waterway, the shipping industry remains wary of the safety risks involved.

Tensions surged following conflicting reports from Tehran, where state media claimed Iranian forces forced a US warship to retreat after firing missiles or warning shots near the port of Jask. Although CENTCOM denied reports of any hits, oil prices jumped five percent before partially stabilizing. Iran’s unified command has issued a stern warning that any foreign military forces entering the Strait without coordination will be attacked, maintaining that the security of the waterway remains solely in their hands. As the conflict continues to drive global oil prices up by over 50 percent, the risk of a direct military confrontation in the world's most vital energy corridor remains at a critical level.

News.Az