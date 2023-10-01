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Tag:
Proxy
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Swatch Group is heading into a closely watched shareholder meeting on Tuesday as external pressure mounts over its governance structure, testing the long-standing control of the Hayek family.11 May 2026-13:55
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Influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against the board of BP, citing concerns over its plan to revoke earlier climate reporting commitments and shift its approach to shareholder meetings.04 Apr 2026-12:41
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Discover exactly how a proxy server works – from request routing and IP masking to protocol handling and performance trade-offs. A technical deep dive for engineers and power users.26 Mar 2026-13:06
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Two major shareholder advisory firms are warning investors that Starbucks may be underestimating the financial and reputational risks tied to its ongoing labor disputes in the United States.13 Mar 2026-14:20
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