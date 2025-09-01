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Rebuild Cost
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The World Bank on Monday revised upward its estimate for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine, placing total reconstruction needs at $588 billion as of the end of last year — up from $524 billion in its previous assessment.24 Feb 2026-16:40
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The long-awaited details for the reconstruction of the westbound Washington Bridge have been released, with Rhode Island officials announcing a projected cost of up to $427 million and a target completion date of November 2028.07 Jun 2025-09:38
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