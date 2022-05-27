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Russian Orthodox
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Czech police have freed a Russian Orthodox bishop who had been detained on suspicion of drug possession, following Moscow’s claims that the arrest was a politically motivated setup.28 May 2026-09:28
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The possibility of European Union sanctions against Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has once again emerged as a subject of debate within European political circles.23 May 2026-08:35
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Russia and Ukraine on Saturday accused each other of violating a brief ceasefire in their four-year-old war hours into the truce put in place to mark Orthodox Easter.12 Apr 2026-06:49
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Pope Leo XIV is set to meet Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, the Russian Orthodox Church’s top envoy for external relations, on July 26. This will mark the pontiff’s first audience with a senior Russian Orthodox cleric since his election in May.22 Jul 2025-11:54
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