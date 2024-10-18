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Satellite Network
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Elon Musk’s SpaceX has secured a massive $4.16 billion contract with the U.S. Space Force to accelerate a next-generation threat-detection satellite network. The program, known as the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI), aims to deploy a sophisticated constellation of satellites to track airborne threats worldwide.
30 May 2026-09:01
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French satellite internet startup Univity has raised $32 million in fresh funding as it accelerates plans to build a massive satellite network aimed at becoming Europe’s largest operator and a long-term rival to global players like Starlink.23 Apr 2026-11:30
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Britain's Virgin Media O2 launched Europe's first satellite-to-mobile service on Thursday, bringing text messages, WhatsApp and Google Maps to customers using regular smartphones in locations with no network connection for three pounds ($4.06) a month.26 Feb 2026-04:42
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NATO has initiated plans to create a military-grade satellite communications network in the Arctic, aimed at strengthening defenses against Russian threats.18 Oct 2024-14:31
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