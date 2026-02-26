WhatsApp, Google Maps without network connection - O2 smartphones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain's Virgin Media O2 launched Europe's first satellite-to-mobile service on Thursday, bringing text messages, WhatsApp and Google Maps to customers using regular smartphones in locations with no network connection for three pounds ($4.06) a month.

The company, owned by Telefonica (TEF.MC), opens new tab and Liberty Global, said O2 Satellite, which uses SpaceX's Starlink network, would increase its coverage of Britain's landmass from 89% to 95%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES What drives BYD’s growth as Tesla struggles in Europe

Merz urges EU-China trade reset in talks with Xi

UAE, Czech Republic boost ties in new economy sectors

Google disrupts Chinese-linked hacking campaign worldwide

Compatible handsets will automatically connect to satellites where there is no terrestrial network, it said, providing messaging and apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and weather and location-based services.

The service, which will initially work on Samsung's latest devices, will enable people to stay connected when travelling or taking part in hiking, climbing and water sports.

U.S. carrier T-Mobile (TMUS.O), opens new tab launched a similar satellite-to-cell service in July for $10 a month.

Virgin Media O2 chief executive Lutz Schuler said it was a defining moment for British mobile connectivity.

"By launching O2 Satellite, we've become the first operator in Europe to launch a space-based mobile data service that, overnight, has brought new mobile coverage to an area around two-thirds the size of Wales for the first time," he said.

O2's British rival Vodafone made the first-ever video call over satellite from an area with no terrestrial mobile coverage using a regular smartphone in January 2025.

It plans to launch a full satellite-to-mobile service with its partner AST SpaceMobile (ASTS.O), opens new tab, but it has not yet set a date.

News.Az