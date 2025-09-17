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Sbi
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India has granted permission to 15 major banks to import gold and silver between April 2026 and March 2029, according to a government notification released on Friday.17 Apr 2026-12:45
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Shares of State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, surged to record highs on Monday following a strong quarterly earnings performance that lifted investor confidence across broader markets.09 Feb 2026-10:16
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Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) rose 1.5% on September 17 after the PSU lender completed the sale of a 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japanese banking giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for nearly ₹8,889 crore.17 Sep 2025-13:48
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