State Bank of India shares hit record high after earnings beat

Shares of State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, surged to record highs on Monday following a strong quarterly earnings performance that lifted investor confidence across broader markets.

NSE-listed SBI shares climbed as much as 6.6% to an all-time high of 1,130 rupees after the earnings beat, outperforming both the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank indices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

SBI reported a 24.5% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to 210.28 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) for the December quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by solid growth in net interest income and strong non-interest income performance.

Net interest income, a key profitability indicator, rose by about 9% to 451.90 billion rupees ($4.9 billion), driven by robust loan growth, while the bank’s net interest margin remained steady at 3.12%.

The lender also raised its full-year credit growth guidance to 13–15%, up from 12–14%, citing healthy demand conditions across both retail and corporate lending segments.


By Nijat Babayev

