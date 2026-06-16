Japan urges G7 to coordinate critical mineral reserves

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed a G7 initiative to establish a joint stockpiling framework for critical minerals aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience.

She welcomed the US-Iran memorandum, called for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and urged the swift transit of stranded vessels. Takaichi also reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed a “joint stockpiling cooperation initiative” among G7 nations to strengthen reserves of critical minerals during a working dinner at the G7 summit in Evian, France, her office announced on Tuesday. The discussion focused on major international challenges, including the situations in the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific, as well as strengthening supply chain resilience. Takaichi welcomed the recently announced memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, describing it as a significant step toward reducing regional tensions.

Hormuz navigation and stranded vessels

Takaichi praised Washington’s diplomatic efforts and said it is essential to implement the agreement fully, ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and reach a final arrangement preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. She also called for the swift transit of vessels stranded in the Gulf, stating that the safety and well-being of their crews should be treated as a top priority. The Japanese leader stressed the need to diversify supply sources through cooperation with like-minded partners and support resource-rich countries through international financial institutions.

News.Az