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Scam Network
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The United States has imposed sanctions on Cambodian Senator Kok An along with 28 individuals and entities accused of running a large-scale scam network that targeted American citizens, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.24 Apr 2026-10:12
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The United States and United Kingdom have imposed sweeping sanctions on a Southeast Asia-based crime network responsible for operating a chain of “scam centres” across Cambodia, Myanmar, and the wider region. The network exploited trafficked workers to defraud people worldwide through fake cryptocurrency investments.15 Oct 2025-13:15
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