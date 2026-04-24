US sanctions Cambodian senator over scam network

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The United States has imposed sanctions on Cambodian Senator Kok An along with 28 individuals and entities accused of running a large-scale scam network that targeted American citizens, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the network operated scam centers involved in fraudulent digital asset investment schemes, luring victims with promises of high financial returns, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Officials said the operation relied on deception and coercion, with victims persuaded to transfer funds under false investment opportunities linked to cryptocurrency and online platforms.

In some cases, OFAC noted, individuals involved in carrying out the scams were themselves victims of human trafficking and were forced to participate under threats of violence.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the action reflects Washington’s continued effort to combat large-scale financial fraud targeting American citizens.

“Eliminating fraud is a top priority for the U.S. administration,” he said.

The sanctions were coordinated with U.S. law enforcement agencies, which also announced related criminal charges, asset seizures, and enforcement actions against online infrastructure linked to the network.

Authorities estimate that Americans have lost billions of dollars in similar Southeast Asia-based scam operations in recent years, highlighting the growing scale of transnational cyber fraud.

The move marks one of the latest steps in an expanding U.S. crackdown on international scam networks operating across the region.

News.Az