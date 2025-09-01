- News
- Schneider
Tag:
Schneider
-
Schneider Electric has slightly exceeded revenue expectations for the first quarter, fueled by surging global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres.30 Apr 2026-09:50
-
-
The US Federal Communications Commission is ordering an early review of Disney's television broadcast licences days after President Donald Trump called for the firing of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.29 Apr 2026-09:33
-
-
Oracle has appointed Hilary Maxson as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately, as the company accelerates investments in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.06 Apr 2026-16:22
-
-
-
-
French industrial giant Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) has confirmed its 2025 financial outlook, citing continued strong demand in the data centre sector as a key driver of second-quarter growth.31 Jul 2025-10:59
-
-
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off an offseason of potential changes by firing special teams coordinator Brian Schneider on Monday, according to sources.07 Jan 2025-11:11
-