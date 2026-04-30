Schneider Electric beats forecasts on AI boom

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Schneider Electric has slightly exceeded revenue expectations for the first quarter, fueled by surging global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres.

The French group reported revenue of 9.77 billion euros for the three months through March, marking an organic increase of 11.2% and narrowly surpassing analyst forecasts. The results highlight how rapidly expanding AI-driven data centre investments are reshaping the company’s growth trajectory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Major cloud providers are expected to pour more than $600 billion into data centres and AI-related infrastructure this year, creating strong demand for essential technologies. Schneider Electric has positioned itself at the center of this trend, supplying critical equipment such as power systems, server racks, and advanced cooling solutions that help energy-intensive facilities operate efficiently.

The company’s recent acquisition of U.S.-based cooling specialist Motivair has further strengthened its presence in the fast-growing data centre segment, particularly in liquid cooling technologies—a key requirement for next-generation AI systems.

Industry forecasts also point to continued expansion, with the global AI data centre cooling market expected to grow significantly over the coming decade, underlining the long-term opportunity for companies like Schneider.

Despite currency headwinds, Schneider Electric reaffirmed its full-year targets, signaling confidence that the AI infrastructure boom will continue to support steady growth and diversify its revenue beyond traditional electrical equipment.

News.Az