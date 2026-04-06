- News
- Services Group
Tag:
Services Group
-
Lenovo Group has launched an AI innovation center at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, becoming one of the first major multinational firms to set up in the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone.23 Apr 2026-05:13
-
-
Shares of Wipro rose as much as 3.2% on Monday after the company agreed to acquire the IT services business of Olam Group for an enterprise value of $375 million.06 Apr 2026-09:22
-