Macron considers snap election in France as early as fall

Emmanuel Macron is considering dissolving parliament and calling snap elections as early as this fall, as his renewed international profile appears to be bolstering his popularity within France.

Macron has consulted figures in his inner circle in recent weeks regarding such a scenario, according to people familiar with the exchanges. The discussions are merely consultative and no decision has been made. The next legislative elections aren’t due until 2029, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.

Among the options being considered is waiting until next year before dissolving parliament to hold legislative elections at the same time as a planned municipal vote in 2026, said one of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The person told him it was a bad idea.

Macron told party leaders in December that he would aim to avoid a snap ballot before his term ends in 2027. The French president’s office declined to comment on a potential dissolution, but a person close to Macron said Tuesday that Macron’s intention had not changed.

Such a move could threaten the relative stability France has enjoyed since December, when Macron named Francois Bayrou as prime minister. Prior to that, Macron suffered a disastrous election in July that fractured the National Assembly and left it without any group holding a majority, triggering months of political chaos.

Snap legislative elections could also give Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally - the largest party in parliament - the opportunity to build on its momentum and possibly take control of the government.

Macron has been criss-crossing the continent in an effort to lead a response to President Donald Trump’s abrupt geopolitical moves that have rattled US allies across the globe. The return of great-power politics has handed Macron a chance to switch gears as he brings together allies seeking to support Kyiv and boost European sovereignty.

French voters have welcomed Macron’s return to the international spotlight, lifting his approval ratings from a record low. A poll by Ifop for Ouest-France showed his popularity rose to 31% in March, up seven points from the previous month and close to the level before last year’s parliamentary election.

Some Macron allies worry, however, that a fresh election in the next months could erode his majority even further. His coalition lost about a third of its seats in the National Assembly last July, while the National Rally surged to its highest finish ever.

Le Pen, who has led several polls for the next presidential race, was found guilty of embezzlement in March and given an immediate five-year ban on running for office. A recent survey showed the party’s number two, Jordan Bardella, to be the front-runner in the 2027 presidential race after he signaled he’s ready to pick up the baton.

Le Pen’s hopes of running for the 2027 French presidency remain alive however, after the Paris court of appeals said it should be able to rule on a challenge to her conviction and election ban by mid-2026 — much sooner than expected.

