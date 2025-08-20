News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
7.2°C
45°F
Feels like:
2.6°C
2.6°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Stablecoins
Tag:
Stablecoins
China weighs Yuan-backed stablecoins in push to boost global currency role
20 Aug 2025-17:12
As Stablecoins go mainstream, these emerging crypto presales are turning heads
14 Apr 2025-12:40
Latest News
Iran may deplete its ballistic missile stockpile in days - Pentagon
Iran denies contacting CIA for talks
Turkey summons Iranian ambassador
Apple unveils MacBook Neo, its first budget laptop in 10 years
Hegseth incorrect in claiming 'first torpedo sinking since WW2'
LeanHash launches stable-yield crypto investment in Dubai
Kuwait military intercepts missile and drone strikes
Iran and Hezbollah launch joint attacks on Israel, says military
US exempts Rosneft Germany from sanctions indefinitely
US says kills Iranian leader behind Trump plot
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31