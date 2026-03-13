D-8 summit in Indonesia postponed due to Middle East war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia has postponed the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit, originally scheduled for April 13–15, due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, an official from the foreign ministry said.

The D-8, established in 1997, is a bloc of eight major Muslim developing countries, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye, aimed at strengthening economic cooperation across Asia and Africa, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Senior foreign ministry official Tri Tharyat told reporters that a new date for the summit has not been set, as regional instability caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues to pose security concerns.

The ongoing clashes include Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran and retaliatory Iranian attacks on Israel and Gulf countries hosting U.S. bases. Egypt hosted the previous D-8 summit in 2024.

