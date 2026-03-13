XRP gains attention after Eric Trump endorses Garlinghouse’s leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto world is buzzing after a recently surfaced 2025 video shows Eric Trump discussing major digital assets, reigniting debates over XRP’s legitimacy and its future in the global financial ecosystem. Shared by prominent crypto influencer JackTheRippler, Trump’s remarks have once again put Ripple and its CEO under the spotlight.

In the video, Trump claims he knows Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse “very well” and praises his leadership, calling his work “outstanding.” This statement comes at a pivotal moment for XRP, which has faced years of regulatory scrutiny while attempting to expand adoption in traditional finance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Although Trump did not specify the depth of their relationship, his endorsement carries significant weight. In a market often dominated by fleeting hype, recognition from a high-profile figure can enhance XRP’s credibility—though it should not be interpreted as financial advice.

Trump’s commentary also touched on other leading cryptocurrencies:

Ethereum (ETH): Trump said he advised people to buy Ethereum during a price dip in 2025, applauding its strong recovery. He described Ethereum as “critical infrastructure for financial systems,” emphasizing its role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions.

Bitcoin (BTC): He referred to Bitcoin as “digital gold and the currency of the future,” highlighting its enduring value as a secure store of wealth amidst market volatility.

These remarks suggest that Trump’s understanding of crypto extends beyond speculation, reflecting a strategic perspective on digital assets with real-world utility.

Trump’s acknowledgment of Garlinghouse and XRP’s adoption by financial institutions signals a shift in perception: XRP is increasingly seen as more than just a retail-driven asset. Such endorsements, especially from figures with public influence, may boost investor confidence and underscore the token’s role in bridging traditional finance with the digital economy.

JackTheRippler described Trump’s comments as “bullish,” reflecting optimism in the crypto community. While social media hype should be taken cautiously, high-profile endorsements often contribute to broader market legitimacy.

Trump’s prior advice on Ethereum shows a calculated approach to cryptocurrency investment. His remarks on XRP suggest a similar focus on fundamental value and practical applications rather than short-term speculation. This perspective aligns with growing investor demand for assets demonstrating real-world utility, such as faster cross-border payments and scalable financial solutions.

XRP’s adoption by financial institutions and its ongoing integration into payment systems highlight its potential to become a key player in global finance. Yet questions remain about its decentralization and regulatory challenges. Can XRP fulfill its promise as a bridge between traditional banking and the digital asset world? Only time will tell.

Eric Trump’s comments provide insight into how influential figures view the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. While not a guaranteed predictor of market performance, his statements reflect growing recognition of XRP, Ethereum, and Bitcoin as essential components of the global economy.

As always, investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research and consider all available data before making decisions in the highly volatile crypto market.

