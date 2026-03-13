Yandex metrika counter

Dutch police probe fire at Rotterdam synagogue

  • World
  • Share
Dutch police probe fire at Rotterdam synagogue
Photo: Getty Images

Dutch police have launched an investigation after a fire broke out at a synagogue in Rotterdam early Friday morning. No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. and called for any witnesses to come forward with information. No arrests have been made so far, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack is the latest in a series of suspected antisemitic incidents worldwide amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Earlier this week, a synagogue in Belgium suffered an explosion, while in Michigan, U.S., a Lebanon-born man drove a truck into a synagogue and its preschool before being shot dead.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Authorities continue to warn Jewish communities globally to remain vigilant as tensions escalate in the Middle East.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      