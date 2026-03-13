Dutch police probe fire at Rotterdam synagogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch police have launched an investigation after a fire broke out at a synagogue in Rotterdam early Friday morning. No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. and called for any witnesses to come forward with information. No arrests have been made so far, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack is the latest in a series of suspected antisemitic incidents worldwide amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Earlier this week, a synagogue in Belgium suffered an explosion, while in Michigan, U.S., a Lebanon-born man drove a truck into a synagogue and its preschool before being shot dead.

Authorities continue to warn Jewish communities globally to remain vigilant as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

News.Az