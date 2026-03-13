Japan to join Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has confirmed it will join the “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative led by the United States, signaling closer military cooperation amid rising global tensions. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on March 19 in Washington D.C., where she will formally announce Japan’s participation.

The Golden Dome project, unveiled last year, aims to expand existing ground-based missile defenses with experimental space-based systems capable of tracking and intercepting threats from orbit. Tokyo sees the initiative as a potential shield against China’s and Russia’s hypersonic glide weapons, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sources indicate that the Trump administration may request Japan’s assistance in producing or co-developing missiles, helping replenish U.S. munitions drawn down by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and support for Ukraine. Japan has already made historic moves in arms exports, including shipping Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the U.S. last year.

Participation in Golden Dome reflects Tokyo’s strategy to bolster national defense against regional threats, including China and North Korea, while reinforcing its alliance with Washington.

News.Az