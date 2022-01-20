News.az
News
Stampede
Tag:
Stampede
Nine dead in temple stampede in India’s Andhra Pradesh
01 Nov 2025-12:27
Death toll from stampede in India's Tamil Nadu rises to 41
29 Sep 2025-13:33
At least 29 students killed in stampede in Central African Republic school
26 Jun 2025-16:18
Multiple people killed in stampede at world’s largest religious festival in India
29 Jan 2025-11:29
At least 30 killed in stampedes during food distribution in Nigeria
21 Dec 2024-17:59
At least 129 killed in attempted Congo prison break
03 Sep 2024-12:05
Stampede at religious event in India leaves at least 27 dead
02 Jul 2024-16:38
Congo-Brazzaville stampede: Dozens killed during army recruitment drive
21 Nov 2023-19:33
Dozens killed in stampede at religious gathering in Liberian capital
20 Jan 2022-23:15
