Nine dead in temple stampede in India’s Andhra Pradesh

At least nine people were killed and many others injured Saturday in a stampede at Venkateswara Temple in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Saturdays usually see a heavy rush of devotees, which might have led to the stampede.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said: “The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.” Rescue and relief measures are being carried out at the spot of the Andhra temple stampede. The Kashibbugga Venkateswara Temple is spread over 12 acres and is visited by devotees from far and wide. The tragedy comes just days after a stampede killed 41 people at a political rally in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

