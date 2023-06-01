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Why is China important for Kazakhstan?
16 Mar 2026-20:30
Tokayev: I look with great optimism towards future cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
12 Mar 2024-14:30
Željka Cvijanović: By signing the declaration today we have become strategic partners
13 Apr 2023-06:00
Latest News
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200+ pipe bombs, multiple heavy IEDs, and raw manufacturing materials -
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The Voice Kids Poland: Search for Junior Eurovision 2026 Representative Continues
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Ansarullah official: Zionist lobby sabotaged US-Iran peace talks
Pope Leo XIV condemns 'Delusion of Omnipotence' driving conflict in Iran
China denies US claims of imminent air defense shipments to Iran
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