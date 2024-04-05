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Sustainable Economy
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Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev has highlighted the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, a trans-Eurasian trade route linking China and Central Asia with Europe, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s key role in diversifying regional and global trade.22 Oct 2025-22:45
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Azerbaijan has a dynamic economy with high potential for development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the “Tax Service-25: Sustainable development and effective transformation” forum held in Baku.13 Feb 2025-12:22
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