President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has dynamic economy with high potential for development

Azerbaijan has a dynamic economy with high potential for development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the “Tax Service-25: Sustainable development and effective transformation” forum held in Baku.

“We are implementing major infrastructure projects, undertaking reforms to increase competitiveness across various spheres, building a sustainable and innovative economy, attracting foreign investments and taking important steps to boost local production. Our achievements not only accelerate sustainable economic growth, but also contribute to improving social welfare. Our path is based on sustainable development and transparent governance,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Currently, our primary goal is to further diversify our economy and enhance the sustainable development model. “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” is the foundation of our development concept in the near future. The establishment of a constantly strengthening competitive economy, fostering an inclusive and socially just society, the transformation of our country into a modern innovation space based on competitive human capital and a country of "green growth", the resettlement efforts in our liberated territories are among the main priorities facing us. Each of these national priorities, when implemented in a mutual and coherent manner, will yield high results," the head of state added.

News.Az