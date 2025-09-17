Azerbaijan and Belarus explore ways to expand economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, met with Denis Bakey, Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus.

During the meeting, the two officials highlighted the flourishing Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations, built on the principles of mutual respect and reliable partnership, and discussed potential areas for economic cooperation, News.Az reports citing local media.

They exchanged views on strengthening economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus, including collaboration in industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and other sectors of mutual interest. The parties also explored prospects for enhancing interaction across various areas.

