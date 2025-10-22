Azerbaijan highlights its strategic role in Middle Corridor at UNCTAD16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev has highlighted the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, a trans-Eurasian trade route linking China and Central Asia with Europe, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s key role in diversifying regional and global trade.

He noted that the corridor is recognized as one of the most reliable and sustainable trade routes, boosting regional prosperity and creating new opportunities for investment, employment, and development, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Aliyev made the remarks during the opening ceremony and follow-up discussions at the 16th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD16) in Geneva, Switzerland.

He briefed participants on the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, highlighting the country’s sustainable and inclusive economic development, favorable business and investment climate, and ongoing projects in energy, including renewable energy, digital transformation, and human capital development.

News.Az