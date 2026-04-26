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Swiss Air Flight
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A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Seoul to Zurich declared a mid-air emergency while flying over Central Asia. The aircraft, an Airbus A350-900 with registration HB-IFB, departed Seoul Incheon International Airport at 09:38 KST on Wednesday morning.06 May 2026-11:44
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Six passengers were injured after a Swiss International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi airport early Sunday following an engine fire scare, triggering an emergency evacuation on the runway.26 Apr 2026-15:03
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Six passengers were injured and hospitalized after a Swiss Air flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff and was evacuated on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday.26 Apr 2026-08:14
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