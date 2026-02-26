Emin Huseynov, who calls himself an independent journalist, made a serious mistake by reminding the public of his existence during the Munich Conference. The dirty stories and scandals associated with him in Azerbaijan had long been forgotten, and it would have been better for him if they had stayed that way. But those who sheltered him in Switzerland, who provide him with a comfortable life in this “most neutral” country in the world, demanded action. Emin is not paid for foolish social media videos — his employers expect results. Otherwise, there would be no point in financing a corrupt journalist.

26 Feb 2026-10:51