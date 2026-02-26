What is Emin Huseynov’s price?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emin Huseynov, who calls himself an independent journalist, made a serious mistake by reminding the public of his existence during the Munich Conference. The dirty stories and scandals associated with him in Azerbaijan had long been forgotten, and it would have been better for him if they had stayed that way. But those who sheltered him in Switzerland, who provide him with a comfortable life in this “most neutral” country in the world, demanded action. Emin is not paid for foolish social media videos — his employers expect results. Otherwise, there would be no point in financing a corrupt journalist.

Everyone remembers his disgraceful attempt to put the President and First Lady of Azerbaijan in an awkward position. Huseynov was tasked with bombarding the country’s top officials with uncomfortable questions and humiliating them before the world. In the end, however, it was Emin himself who was humiliated — and, through him, his employers as well. For him, nothing new occurred, because the past decades of Emin Huseynov’s life have been a continuous disgrace.

In 2014, when Huseynov learned that the office of the vaguely defined NGO he headed — the Institute for Reporters’ Freedom and Safety — was being searched as part of an investigation into tax evasion and illegal entrepreneurship, he went to the U.S. Embassy seeking asylum, claiming that he was allegedly married to a U.S. Army service member. The Americans did not fall for this and showed him the door. Although some media outlets reported that the criminal was hiding in the U.S. Embassy, the diplomatic mission denied it.

Even earlier, he had attempted to flee to Türkiye, but he was barred from leaving the country due to the ongoing investigation. According to those who knew him, Huseynov then changed his appearance — dyed his hair and altered his usual style of dress. To put it mildly. According to available information, he even began wearing women’s clothing to disguise himself completely.

In this carnival-like appearance, he arrived at the Swiss Embassy in August 2014, where he was apparently expected. He managed to enter and spent 10 months inside the Swiss diplomatic mission while negotiations about his fate were conducted with the government. Eventually, he was able to leave the country hidden in the car of a diplomat from the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Didier Burkhalter.

It should be recalled that the NGO led by Huseynov, like other questionable non-governmental organizations, had long been financed from abroad and functioned as part of a “fifth column” carrying out activities against Azerbaijan. In 2014, Azerbaijan introduced a ban on foreign funding for media outlets and NGOs, and inspections began in relevant structures. In the West, this was portrayed as an attack on freedom of speech, but in reality Azerbaijan was safeguarding its national security and cutting off external actors’ opportunities to destabilize the domestic political situation.

During his stay at the Swiss Embassy, the so-called “martyr of the regime” reportedly spent his time in comfort. Several security guards were brought from Switzerland specifically for his protection. Media sources also reported that the embassy facilitated his personal pleasures. Since Baku was not going to forgive a fraudster simply for his good looks, Switzerland ultimately agreed to pay his tax debts — nearly 200,000 manats. Only after this did Baku approve his departure.

Before leaving, he renounced Azerbaijani citizenship and reportedly committed to the Swiss government not to engage in political activity. The latter point is particularly noteworthy. Once on Swiss territory, the “fighter” predictably resumed anti-Azerbaijani activities. Why was he not asked to leave the country after violating his commitment? That is a fair question. Not only was he not expelled, but he continued to receive financial support.

This individual did not fight for rights and freedoms — he was purchased for a specific purpose: to work against Azerbaijan. And he carried out that task diligently.

Huseynov clearly revealed his true face on the issue of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. His propaganda and slander alienated many in Azerbaijan who had once regarded him as a model “fighter for democracy.” On September 20, 2020, just days before the start of the Second Karabakh War, Huseynov recorded a video once again criticizing Azerbaijan, its Ministry of Defense, and its army. He claimed that the Azerbaijani army was fighting with hunting rifles and rakes, that billions were not being spent on the military, that weapons were not being purchased, and that the population was completely unarmed. He concluded that Azerbaijan would never regain its lands — neither by war nor by peace.

A week later, the war began, and its outcome was, presumably, difficult for someone described as having betrayed his people, Emin Huseynov.

His cooperation with Armenian structures had begun much earlier. In 2019, Huseynov reportedly signed a contract with an Armenian foundation under which he was to provide consulting and other assistance — for a fee, of course.

Still, the main question troubling many today is why Switzerland paid 200,000 on Huseynov’s behalf using taxpayers’ money. Why did Bern need this fraudster so badly? So badly that he was allegedly provided with women for entertainment, which in itself would be extraordinary. All comforts and pleasures were reportedly financed from the Swiss budget. One wonders how the Swiss Foreign Ministry would explain this to ordinary Swiss citizens. Hundreds of thousands were spent to extract what was, essentially, a useless and disreputable individual.

It is unlikely that the issue was concern for rights and freedoms. Such a controversial figure was needed for anti-Azerbaijani campaigns. Listening to Huseynov’s videos, one may conclude that he fully justifies the money spent on him.

In light of his recent activities, it is worth recalling certain facts that may help explain why Switzerland did not spare funds for this “fighter for democracy.”

In early February, a delegation of members of the Swiss National Council, Erich Vontobel and Stefan Müller, visited Armenia. In Yerevan, representatives of the “neutral” country visited the so-called representation of “Artsakh,” met with its “acting president,” and received a medal from separatists. On the eve of the meeting, at a press conference, Vontobel stated that “the page of Nagorno-Karabakh is not closed,” that the return of Armenians there “must become an integral part of sustainable peace,” and that he and his associates would do everything in their power to achieve this.

In 2024, the Swiss parliament adopted a decision to hold a “peace forum” on the return of Armenians to Karabakh. The resolution was approved by both chambers. In addition, parliament demanded that the authorities raise the issue of the return and self-determination of Armenians during COP29.

Without claiming that the Swiss authorities officially support all these narratives, it is nonetheless evident that attempts by a far-from-“neutral” country to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs are taking place. Previously, this was allegedly done through the Red Cross, which was said to have participated in hybrid actions against Azerbaijan. According to critics, the ICRC supported separatists and conducted activities in Khankendi throughout the years of occupation, coordinating its work with Yerevan despite having a representation in Baku. Therefore, when Baku requested that the ICRC scale down its operations, it reportedly triggered a negative reaction — not publicly, but expressed through intensified hybrid activity.

Decisions of the Swiss parliament, statements made there, and the behavior of certain Swiss deputies suggest, in this narrative, that the country is attempting to obstruct the peace process. The comfortable life of Huseynov in Switzerland is cited as further evidence.

Incidentally, another controversial figure, Manaf Jalilzade, also resides in Switzerland. Recently, a video circulated on social media in which he allegedly called for terrorist actions against the President of Azerbaijan.

The fact that such individuals operate under Switzerland’s cover is a source of embarrassment for that country.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az