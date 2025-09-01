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Switzerland Trade Deal
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Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter says a U.S. tariff deal in 2025 remains uncertain. Talks continue as Swiss exports, especially machinery, face pressure from high U.S. tariffs and economic challenges in Germany.24 Oct 2025-10:45
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By Tural Heybatov
Global media outlets have circulated sensational news — the United States and China have reportedly reached an agreement. According to available information, the two sides have agreed to suspend part of their mutual tariffs for a period of 90 days. This temporary suspension is set to take effect on May 14, as stated in a joint declaration released on Monday, May 12, following negotiations in Geneva aimed at ending the trade conflict, DW reports.13 May 2025-09:04
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