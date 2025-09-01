Switzerland Trade Deal

By Tural Heybatov

Global media outlets have circulated sensational news — the United States and China have reportedly reached an agreement. According to available information, the two sides have agreed to suspend part of their mutual tariffs for a period of 90 days. This temporary suspension is set to take effect on May 14, as stated in a joint declaration released on Monday, May 12, following negotiations in Geneva aimed at ending the trade conflict, DW reports.